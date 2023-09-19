Police Arrest Two in Connection with 18-Year-Old’s Death in Anwiankwanta

Two individuals have been apprehended in relation to the alleged rape and murder of an 18-year-old apprentice in Anwiankwanta, which is situated within the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Following a municipal security meeting addressing the incident, Kwaku Kyei- Baffour, the Municipal Chief Executive of Bekwai, disclosed that these two individuals had reportedly interacted with the victim shortly before her tragic demise.

He expressed confidence in the ongoing investigation being carried out by the Ghana Police Service and their dedication to ensuring that the culprits face justice.

The lifeless body of the victim, Georgina Agyemang, was discovered in an unfinished building a short distance from her residence.

Eyewitnesses reported that Agyemang’s body was partially unclothed and displayed visible injuries, leading to suspicions of a potential rape and murder.

Frank Awuah, the assembly member for the area, acknowledged the rising concern and tension within the community. He stressed the importance of implementing security measures to enhance safety in the area.

Awuah mentioned a similar incident that occurred three months ago, where a three-month-old baby, as well as a mother and her baby, were killed. These incidents have instilled fear within the community, prompting some residents to relocate to the main town out of fear that such tragedies may reoccur.

The community recognizes the urgency of finding a solution to these recurring incidents and is determined to address the issue to ensure the safety and well-being of its residents.