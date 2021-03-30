Police at Worawora Monday arrested two persons for allegedly buying suspected G-3 ammunitions and possession of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp at Kwamekrom Abdulkordzi, a suburb of Worawora in the Oti Region.

The two are Godwin Kpodo Agbevitor, a landlord, and Samuel Agbeshi, alias Adah Emma, who were arrested through police-public cooperation.

Sixteen wraps of dried leaves, suspected to be Indian hemp, had been retrieved from Agbevitor,

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) John Nchor, the Acting Oti Regional Public Affairs Officer, said in a release copied to the Ghana News Agency.

He said 181 rounds of suspected G-3 ammunition had also been retrieved from Agbeshi.

ASP Nchor said the suspects were currently in police custody following their remand by the Jasikan Circuit Court on would re-appear on March 30, 2021.

He encouraged the public to report persons involved in criminal activities to face the rigours of the law and assured informants of their absolute confidentiality.