Police Arrests 3 People For Using Military Camouflage Uniforms To Rob

Justice Arhin, a farmer has been nabbed by the Police at Oyibi in the Greater Accra Region for allegedly wearing military unforms to terrorise and rob people of their personal effects.

Arhin, together with three accomplices namely Botwe, aka Snipper, one Adams and Derrick, now at large, who claimed to be working as National Security Operatives are said to have robbed some Nigerians of their phones and personal effects at Ayensu Estates at Oyibi.

Arhin and his accomplices used Military Camouflage Uniforms for their alleged nefarious acts but on their last attempt, he (Arhin), Ismaila Quaye and Isaac were arrested and put before the Adentan Circuit Court.

Charged with unauthorised use of Military uniform and accoutrement, the three have had their pleas reserved.

The three are also facing charges of conspiracy to commit crime to wit robbery.

Nyame, a driver and Arhin are facing additional charges of abetment of crime and robbery respectively.

The court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah has remanded them into Police custody to reappear on August 12.

The fact of the prosecution is that the complainants were all Nigerians residing at Ayensu Estates at Oyibi.

Arhin is a farmer residing at Bawjaise in the Central Region, Quaye resides at Dansoman in Accra and Nyame, at Amasaman, Accra.

On August 5, this year, at about 11:00am, Arhin together with the three accomplices namely Botwe, Adams (both dressed in Military Uniforms) and one Derrick, in a Toyota Vitz Taxicab, invaded the house of the complainants claiming to be operatives from National Security.

It said the accused persons robbed the complainants of their personal effects, including 14 assorted android phones, five assorted laptop computers, video games, iPhone 13, and iPhone X-Max

They also demanded GHC2,000.

Due to the complainants’ inability to provide the GHC2,000, “the gang” apprehended one of the complainants into a taxi and drove him to Madina and made away with their booty.

The accused persons, who were driven by Nyame in a vehicle with registration number GS 9903-21, allegedly went to Ayensu Estate again for another operation.

They were, however, nabbed by some youth of Oyibi.

Some of the accused persons escaped.

During investigations, one of the complainant’s iPhone X-Max was found in Arhin’s bag and same was retrieved and handed over to the Police as exhibit.