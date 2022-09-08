Police Arrests 5 Chinese Over Ellembelle Missing Excavators

The Police have arrested five Chinese suspects in a special police operation conducted between the night of 7th September till the dawn of 8th September, 2022 suspected to be involved in the missing excavators saga at Ellembelle.

The arrest comes shortly after they retrieved one of the excavators that went missing.

A team of operations and intelligence officers found the missing excavator several kilometres in a forest within the Ellembelle district.

While the team of police officers was accompanying the relocation of the excavator to Takoradi, Mr Kwasi Bonzo, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle allegedly organised and led some thugs to attack the police and obstruct the operation at the Axim Junction.

The DCE and three others have, therefore, been arrested.

The police say it is continuing with investigations to recover the other excavator and arrest all the suspects involved.