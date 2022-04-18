Police arrests 6 persons for alleged robbery

Six persons are in the grips of the Police for allegedly committing series of robberies within the Greater Accra and Central Regions.

In a press release issued by Superintendent of Police Alexander Kwaku Obeng, Director of Public Affairs and copied the Ghana News Agency, said, “The Police, through a targeted intelligence-led operation between April 15 and April 17, 2022, have arrested six armed robbery suspects in connection with a series of robberies including carjacking in Greater Accra and Central Regions.”

The six: Jibrila Musa alias Danturi, Hussain Sampa, Daniel Acquah, Anthony Sackey, Michael Ojo and Ade Banjor, were arrested at various locations across the two regions.

Items seized from the suspects were a locally manufactured gun, one foreign pistol, a cache of ammunition, two iPhones and four wristwatches. One of the stolen vehicles had also been retrieved.

The suspects have admitted their involvement in the robberies over the years and are helping the Police in investigations.

“We have made contact with some of the victims as part of our strategy to give them closure with regards to their unpleasant experiences with these armed robbers,” it said.

It commended the Anti-Robbery Squad at the Criminal Investigations Department, Headquarters, for leading this operation.

“All criminals and their cohorts must advise themselves and know that they can run but they can never hide. The Police will do whatever it takes to come after them and bring them to justice,” it warned.

We would like to assure the public that the Police remain committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all.

It appealed to the public for its continuous help and support in crime combat.