Police arrests another suspect over Nima-Maamobi violence

The Ghana Police Service in collaboration with the National Investigation Bureau has arrested another suspect for his involvement in the Nima-Maamobi clash last Tuesday.

Farouk Dauda alias, “Omondi”, 31, was arrested at his hideout in a suburb of Accra based on intelligence, having been into hiding after the incident.

A news brief from the Police said during interrogation, Dauda admitted his involvement in the said clash where he was captured in a video footage wielding a machete as he identified himself in the said video footage.

It said a search conducted on him led to the retrieval of a wrapped substance suspected to be Indian hemp.

The brief said he was currently in Police custody assisting with investigations.

It said meanwhile, efforts were being made to arrest all other persons involved in the violent incident.

On Tuesday January 18, 2022, the Police restored peace at Nima after two rival groups engaged in violent clash.

According to reports, four persons died from the clash with many sustaining severe injuries.