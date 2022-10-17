Police arrests farmer and friend for kill ex-wife’s husband

A farmer and his friend who allegedly attacked and killed his ex-wife’s husband at Musunkwa, a farming community in the Wassa East District have been nabbed by the police.

The suspects, Kojo Attah, alias Capo and Buabeng have been detained at the Atobiase police station, while investigations are on-going.

The body of the deceased, Mr Joseph Osei, a farmer, has been conveyed to the Praso Government hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Mr George Arthur, Assembly Member of Wassa Dwenase Electoral Area who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said, Madam Edufua was once married to Attah and had separated but they had three children.

He said Edufua relocated to Musunkwa with her children and later got married to the deceased.

On Thursday, October 13, 2022, at about 1730 hours, Attah and Buabeng who each had a machete in their possession visited Edufua in her house and met the husband.

He said, “An argument ensued between them and in the process the deceased slapped Buabeng and he in turn slashed the deceased’s neck with a machete and he started bleeding, but because of the bad nature of roads in the area, we were not able to transport him to any nearby health facility early enough for treatment, so he died”.

Mr Arthur said after committing the crime, the suspects attempted to escape, but were apprehended by some residents in the community.

The Assembly Member said he later interacted with the deceased’s wife, and she revealed that a few months ago, the ex-husband bought shoes for their children which he came to present to her.

On arrival, he made it known to the ex-wife that her current husband could not cater for her as he had to provide for their children.

This statement did not go down well with Edufua so she informed the husband resulting in the fight on that faithful day.