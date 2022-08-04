Police arrests four suspects in Asaman Tamfoe Robbery

The Police have arrested four armed robbery suspects involved in a robbery attack leading to the death of two people at Asaman Tamfoe in the Eastern Region on May 27, 2022.

The arrests were made through sustained intelligence-led operation over a nine week period.

A news brief from the Police said the robbers, seven in number, attacked a gold buying company in the town, shot and killed the security man on duty and robbed the company of an unspecified amount of money.

It said while attempting to escape, they also shot one other person who later died.

The brief said through ongoing painstaking investigations and intelligence, four of the gang members had been arrested so far.

Suspect Moro Saado was arrested on June 3, 2022 in Kumasi; suspect Aliu Ousmanu who shot the security man was arrested on June 14, 2022 at Akanten, near Asesewa in the Eastern Region.

Elvis Kwaasie was arrested on June 15, 2022 at Asaman Tamfoe and Issaka Abdul, alias “Baba Liman” was arrested at Sofoline, Kumasi on August 02, 2022.

“We wish to assure the public that the remaining three members of the gang, can run and hide, but not forever, we will surely get them arrested to face justice,” the brief said.