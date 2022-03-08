Police Arrests One Over Killing Of ‘Oshipi’ Of Ashalaja

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested one person following the killing of the Oshipi of Ashalaja at Achiaman, Joshua Lartey, near Amasaman on March 6, 2022.

In a statement issued, the Police said they are pursuing five other suspects for the murder of the 42-year-old.

According to the Police, “The five suspects; Rashid Mohammed alias Gizzo, Brown Amoah Akwanor, Nii Obene, Ayitey Animle alias A. Brother and Mushe Akwanor are believed to have attacked and shot the deceased in his car while he was on his way home.”

The Police, acting on intelligence went to the house of one of the suspects, Rashid Mohammed at Sowutoum.

After searching the house, two pump-action guns, one G3 weapon, one revolver and one cap gun were retrieved in a locked room.

Rashid Mohammed’s wife, who was in the house at the time, was subsequently arrested to assist in the investigations.

The Police have since called on members of the public to volunteer any credible information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects.