Police arrests Shatta Wale and two others for circulating false information

Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall Musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has been arrested for circulating false information over his alleged gunshot attack.

Two other suspects, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope and Eric Venator, alias Gangee, are also in the grips of the police for allegedly spreading false information with the intention to cause fear and panic.

A news brief from the Police said after Police publicly declared him (Shatta Wale) and one other person wanted, he turned himself in on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 2059 hours.

The news brief said he and his accomplices had been arrested to assist the Police in investigations for his alleged involvement in the creation and circulation of information intended to cause fear and panic.

It said preliminary investigations by the Police revealed that the widely reported gunshot attack on Shatta Wale on Monday, October 18, 2021 was a hoax.

It said no one would be spared if found culpable.

The brief cautioned individuals and groups to desist from making false claims and engaging in acts, capable of disturbing the peace of the country because the law would come after them.