Police arrests two more suspects over NDC Youth Congress disturbances

The Police have arrested two more suspects over the violent disturbances at the NDC’s National Youth and Women’s Congress on December 10, 2022, at Cape Coast in the Central Region.

A news brief from the Police said the suspects; Abdul-Fataw Adams and Hajj Dawda Hassan were arrested at Wenchi in the Bono Region and Tishegu, Tamale in the Northern Region.

It said suspect Hajj Abdul-Fataw, was on bail while suspect Dawda Hassan was in Police custody and would be put before the court.

The brief said the arrest brought the number of suspects nabbed so far to six.

The six suspects are: Abdul Halid Shaibu alias Oluu, Ibrahim Razak, Iddrisu Abass alias Jango, Dawda Mohammed Nazir, Dawda Hassan and Hajj Abdul-Fataw Adams.

It said the faces of the suspects had been shown because they had been declared wanted with their images already displayed to seek public assistance in getting them arrested.

The brief said Police intelligence operations were ongoing to get the remaining 10 suspects arrested.