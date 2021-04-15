The Western Regional Police Commander, DCOP Felix Fosu-Agyeman has reiterated that the Command was leaving no stone unturned to make sure that sufficient measures were put in place to maintain law and order in the Region.

He also assured the residents, especially those in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis and its environs, that the security situation was calm and under control and therefore should have utmost confidence in the Command.

DCOP Fosu-Agyeman gave the assurance at a press briefing held at the Regional Headquarters in Sekondi to give basic security protocols to the public and also to brief journalists on measures taken by the Command to deal with the recent crime cases in the Metropolis.

He announced that the Command had intensified patrol operations at night to make sure the Metropolis was safe.

According to him, the Command had embarked on a “Stop and Search” for all motorbikes, especially unregistered motorbikes at all checkpoints, increased barrier checkpoints and aggressive day and night operations with motor bike patrols.

He assured that all security contingencies would be maximized, with personnel being positioned at vantage security checkpoints across the Region, while the Command goes all out to provide optimum security to ensure public safety in the Region.

Taking journalists through some personal security protocols, he defined security as “the state of being free from danger, taking steps to avoid being victimized by miscreants and measures taken as precaution to avoid theft, attacks, losses, intimidation, death or accidents among others.

According to DCOP Fosu-Agyeman, miscreants consider two things before selecting their targets for attack, which are, ‘how profitable the target is and risk levels of target as to the chances of being arrested’.

He cautioned the public never to assume that “no one could victimize them because they are strong, highly religious, prayerful, smart, experienced, highly educated or respected, beautiful, well trained, physically strong or well-armed”.

DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Western Regional Head of Public Affairs indicated that the Command had so far met with Regional Managers of the Telecommunication Companies and was yet to meet with all mobile money vendors, bank managers and financial service providers in the Metropolis.

She emphasized that timely information from the public was key to fighting crime and pleaded with the public to volunteer information on characters they suspect to the Service so as to achieve a rapid response to crime situations.