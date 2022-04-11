Police beef up security in Akatsi after clash

Police at Akatsi South in the Volta Region have beefed up security to ensure calm and order after the area was thrown into police-youth confrontation on Sunday over the death of two male students.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the main business streets of the town on Monday saw many businesses and shop owners operating.

There was also a high police presence as personnel patrolled the area with some stationed at the main Police Station.

Confusion broke out on Sunday over the death of Setor Agormeda, a 20- year-old student of Akatsi Senior High Technical School after he was involved in an accident together with two other pillion riders who were being chased by the police Saturday dawn for alleged theft case.

Setor Agormeda was referred to the Ridge Hospital in Accra but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Upon hearing his demise, the youth became incensed and as a result approached the Akatsi Police Station with objects purported to cause harm and damage to property.

In an attempt to prevent any mishap, the police mounted barricades on the road leading to the station where gunshots were fired to disperse the irate youth, who clashed with the police.

The situation, however, led to the death of Hamza Ademu, a Junior High School graduate, with some demonstrators sustaining gun-shot wounds.

Agboyibor Yao, a victim, is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, some suspects arrested during the melee have been granted bail upon advice by the visiting regional security team.

Mr Kofitse Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive, in an interview with the GNA, said despite the relative calm, they were not taking chances.

Chief Superintendent Felix Anyidoho, the Volta Regional Crime Officer, Ghana Police Service, said his outfit had opened investigations into the matter.