Police begin investigations into death of farmer at Kwatire

By
GNA
-
0
Ghana Police
Ghana Police

The Police at Odumase in the Sunyani West Municipality have begun investigation into the death of a-35-year-old farmer who allegedly hanged himself at Kwatire. 

The farming community was thrown into a state of mourning on Tuesday when residents woke up to discover the lifeless body of Nana Korang, deceased tied with a belt around his neck, hanging on a crossbar in his room.

A Police source who confirmed the story told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Odumase said the body had since been deposited at a mortuary in the municipality for preservation and autopsy, while investigations continued.

But the family of the deceased told the GNA during a visit to the community that they suspected foul play and called on the Police to be expeditious in their investigation to ascertain the cause of death.

