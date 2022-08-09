Police begun investigations into tragic murder man at Abesim

The Police has begun investigations to unravel the tragic murder of a of a-45-year-old man at Abesim, near Sunyani.

According to a Police source, the body of the deceased (name withheld), was found in the early hours of Monday, August 08 with multiples cutlass wounds on his head at a new settlement off the Abesim-Nkrankrom road.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the Police source who spoke on condition of anonymity said the body had been deposited at the Sunyani Regional Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

“All the body parts are intact, and we are still doing our investigations. So, we plead with the public to support us to apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” the source added.

Tragedy hit the Abesim town barely a year ago, when a popular footballer allegedly murdered two minors and stored their body parts in a refrigerator.

The sad incident happened on Saturday, August 21, 2021, and Richard Appiah; the suspect had since been standing trial at the Kaneshie District Court in Accra.