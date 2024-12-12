Police Boost Security for Election Collation

The Ghana Police Service has intensified security measures for the collation of four outstanding constituencies in the Eastern Region including Suhum, Akwatia, Fanteakwa, and Nsawam-Adoagyire.

According to ACP Richmond Mensah, Staff Officer, the four constituencies have been relocated to the National Police Training School (NPTS) at Tesano in Accra, with a fortified security presence of Police and Military to ensure the safety and security of the process.

One constituency has completed its collation process, leaving three still ongoing. Similar arrangements have been made in the Ashanti and Bono East Regions for the remaining collations, pending confirmation from the Electoral Commission.

The Police have assured the public that adequate security has been provided to enable Electoral Commission officials to carry out their duties without obstruction.

By Kingsley Asiedu