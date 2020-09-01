The Chinese police authority said it has listed 42 fugitive suspects for cultural relics-related crimes. They have been on the country’s most-wanted list since 2017, and so far 38 of them have been captured.

The police also called on relevant suspects at large to turn themselves in, according to a statement by the criminal investigation bureau of the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) on Tuesday.

China has launched a one-year campaign to crack down on crimes involving cultural relics, featuring enhanced efforts to solve relevant cases, hunt down fugitives, and retrieve lost national cultural treasures, according to a teleconference jointly held by the MPS and the National Cultural Heritage Administration on Monday.

The police also encouraged the public to report relevant offenses, such as illegal excavation of ancient cultural sites and tombs, and smuggling of stolen cultural relics, and promised rewards for such tips.