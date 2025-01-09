Police Cleaner Remanded for Stealing AK-47 Rifle from Wenchi Police Station

A 28-year-old civilian employee of the Ghana Police Service, Joseph Adinkra, has been remanded into police custody for two weeks in connection with the theft of an AK-47 rifle from the Wenchi Police Station.

The Wenchi Magistrate Court, presided over by His Worship Issa Abdul Wahab, issued the remand order after Adinkra was charged with stealing the weapon, which was accompanied by a 30-round SMG magazine.

Adinkra, who works as a cleaner at the police station and resides in the Akrobi suburb of Wenchi in the Bono Region, is accused of the theft, which took place in the early hours of January 3, 2025. Prosecutor Detective Inspector John Agyare reported that Chief Inspector Seth Agyei, the station officer of the Wenchi Police Station, is the complainant in the case.

The theft occurred when an officer who had been on night patrol returned the AK-47 rifle to the charge office at around 5:20 am. The weapon was logged and placed under the counter along with other firearms. Shortly after, Adinkra arrived to begin his morning cleaning duties at the charge office, where he was left unsupervised as the counter NCO and station orderly briefly left the room.

Seizing the opportunity, Adinkra allegedly stole the AK-47 rifle and the SMG magazine, valued at GH₵ 52,834.99. He concealed them in his clothes and left the office unnoticed. He then hid the stolen items in a nearby brownish Ecola bag before returning to continue his cleaning duties.

Around 5:40 am, when the station’s armourer arrived to secure the returned rifles in the armoury, the missing weapons were discovered, prompting Chief Inspector Agyei to file an official complaint.

Following an investigation, Adinkra was arrested. Initially denying any involvement, he later admitted to the theft and led authorities to the location where the stolen items were hidden. In his caution statement, Adinkra revealed that he had been promised GH₵ 7,000 by a friend involved in illegal mining (galamsey) in exchange for obtaining the weapon.

Adinkra has been formally charged with theft and was brought before the Wenchi Magistrate Court. The case has been adjourned to January 21, 2025, and the investigation is ongoing to determine the identity of the person who was to receive the stolen rifle.