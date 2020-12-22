The Central Regional Police Command has cleared the air on the transfer of the Police Officer who was allegedly assaulted at Ochiso Police Station by Ransford Nyarko, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ajumako Eyan Essiam (AEE) District of the Central Region.

Debunking claims on social media that the Officer, General/Corporal Frank Mensah’s transfer was to cover up the incident, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Serwaah Oppong, the Public Relations Officer of the Regional Police Command said it was rather for his own protection and welfare.

“The Police Administration saw it necessary to transfer him so that he gets better access to medical care especially after he had gone through psychological trauma and needed to see a clinical psychologist”, she added.

She further assured the general public that the investigations into the incident were on-going and the police would take immediate action to bring all perpetrators to book.

G/Cpl Mensah of the Ochiso Police Station near Ajumako was assaulted mercilessly in the presence of two Community Police Assistants who were on duty with him, by men allegedly connected to the DCE on Saturday, December 12.

The DCE, accompanied by one man, known in the Community as Bob and seven others whose names were unknown but could be identified, also freed a suspect in custody into their vehicle and drove away.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Irene Serwaah Oppong, Regional Public Relations Officer told the Ghana News Agency that G/Cpl Mensah received a complaint from one Adwoa Sophia of Ochiso neighborhood that one Cosmos had assaulted her grandson, Kofi Akorfo, 18, for no apparent reason.

G/Cpl Mensah then took the statement of the complainant, issued a police medical form to the complaint who took the victim to the hospital, and returned the endorsed form.

He thereafter, arrested the suspect.

Shortly after, a man on a motorbike arrived at the Police Charge Office and handed over a phone to G/Cpl Mensah and requested him to speak to a caller on the phone which he obliged.

DSP Oppong said the caller, later identified as the DCE, allegedly rained verbal abuses on the Officer and described the action the Police Officer took as utter “nonsense”.

In no time, two vehicles pulled up at the station with eight occupants led by the DCE and they pounced on the Officer and assaulted him.

The DCE who was arrested on Monday, is now on police enquiry bail while investigations continued.