

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has intensified investigations into last Friday’s (September 11) robbery attack on a bullion van at Manso-Mim in the Ashanti Region.

“Our men are on the ground working assiduously to apprehend the perpetrators of this crime,” Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, in-charge of the Regional Police Public Relations Unit, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

In what had been described as a well-orchestrated robbery, a gun-wielding hooded gang was said to have ambushed the van and opened fire, injuring the two escorting police personnel- Sergeant Enoch Teye and Corporal Felix Agyei.

A Cashier, identified as Attakora, who sustained gun-shot wounds died in the process of the attack, while another person, Antwi Boasiako, also on board the van and sustaining gun-shot wounds, was admitted at the hospital.

ASP Ahianyo said Sergeant Teye was treated and discharged, while Corporal Agyei was still on admission at the hospital receiving treatment.

The gun-wielding gang was said to have made away with an unspecified amount of money from the robbery expedition.