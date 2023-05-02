Police Commander urges residents to be security conscious

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Anthony Appiah, the Dormaa Divisional Police Commander on Monday advised residents to fortify their buildings and surroundings and to avoid walking alone at night to prevent attacks by criminals.

He emphasised the need for them to be security conscious, saying “walk in pairs” and cited the Ashaiman incident few months ago where a young soldier was killed at night by a gang as a classical example and a lesson for them to note.

ACP Appiah gave the advice when he was addressing workers of different backgrounds at a durbar to mark the Dormaa Central Municipal observance of ‘May Day’ (international workers day) at the Dormaa Senior High School (DORMASS) Park at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Bono Region.

The Municipal Assembly earlier in the day organised a float through some principal streets of Dormaa-Ahenkro before the participating workers converged at the DORMASS Park for the commemoration of the day.

ACP Appiah appealed to parents, guardians and teachers to monitor the movement of school children to guard against the incidence of kidnapping, which he said could happen to any unprotected child at anywhere.

ACP Appiah urged residents to be cautious about the activities of miscreants and get-rich-quick people, locally called ‘sakawa’ boys in the system to avoid ritual murders that could befall anyone at anywhere.

As part of the celebration, there were games such as ‘ludo’, ‘oware’, football, volleyball, eating, dancing, playing of cards, egg on spoon race, tug of peace and sack race competition by the various working groups .