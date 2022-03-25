Police Commander Urges Strengthened Police-civilian Relations To Control Crime

Deputy Commission of Police (DCoP) Joseph Gyamera Oklu, the Bono Regional Police Commander has called for strengthened Police-civilian relations in crime combat.

He emphasised the Police required continuous support from civilians, if the service could bring crime wave to the barest minimum and appealed to the public to feel comfortable and assist the Police to fight crime.

DCoP Oklu made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after he paid a courtesy call to officially introduce himself to Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister at her office in Sunyani.

The Regional Commander indicated modern policing and crime combat remained a shared and collective responsibility, saying the Police needed the support of civilians to identify criminals and their hideouts to arrest them.

DCoP Oklu noted Bono remained one of the peaceful regions in the country and promised to work hard to ensure that the relative peace in the region was strengthened to facilitate accelerated development.

He said the surest way civilians could support the Police in fighting crime was for them to provide information about people with questionable characters and movements, assuring that the confidentiality of informants was guaranteed.

On her part, Mad Owusu-Banahene indicated absolute peace and social cohesion remained pre-requisite for development, saying as the Chairperson of the Regional Security Council she was ever ready to support the Police to achieve its mandate of protecting people and property.

The Regional Minister commended security agencies in the region for their challenging work and expressed the hope that the existing cordial relations between the security services would be deepened.

Mad. Owusu-Banahene asked the Police to enhance visibility of personnel in the neighborhoods, saying that would deter criminals from engaging in their criminal activities.

She asked everybody to be law-abiding to improve the security situation in the region and appealed to the Police and other securities services to intensify patrols to control crime waves in the region.