Police commence investigation in Asankrangwa viral video

The Police have commenced investigations into a widely circulated video in which two Police officers were seen assaulting a man at Asankragwa in the Western Region.

Information reaching the Ghana News Agency indicates that the victim involved had been contacted by the Police to assist them in their investigations

Meanwhile, the matter is currently being handled by the Police Professional Standards Bureau and the officers involved, Inspector Prince Awuah and General Corporal John Ahiamata both with the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD), Division in Asankrangwa, have been referred to the Bureau to be taken through the due process of the law.