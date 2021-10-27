Police commence investigations at Prampram shrine shooting

The Prampram Divisional Police Command has commenced an investigation into a shooting incident that led to the death of one Nene Aryeh Otusekrom and injuring two others at the Lalue Shrine at Prampram.

Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu, Acting Tema Regional Police Public Relations Officer, said the Tuesday morning shooting also injured Mr Tawiah Nyumu and Nene Tettey Kwadzo at the shrine.

She noted that DCOP Barima Tweneboa Sasraku II, Tema Regional Police Commander lead a team of investigators to the scene of crime.

Chief Inspector Dzakpasu said preliminary investigation showed that the heads of some families in Prampram had gone to Lalue Shrine where they were attacked by unknown gunmen resulting in the casualty and injuries.

She said the body of the deceased had been sent to the Tema General Hospital for preservation and autopsy, while the injured were receiving medical attention at the same hospital.

She added that the Tema Regional Police Crime Scene Management team had examined the scene for evidential materials that would aid in the investigation.

Two suspects, she said have since been detained at the Devtraco Police Station and were assisting the investigation.