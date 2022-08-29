Police commence investigations into Accra zoo saga

The Police have commenced investigation into the death of a man who was mauled by a lion at the Accra Zoo.

The yet to be identified person was found dead in the lion’s enclosure of the Zoo on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

A news brief from the Police said after the necessary forensic examination of the scene, the body was removed and deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

It said the Police were working with the management of the zoo and the Forestry Commission to get to the bottom of the unfortunate incident.

A middle-aged man was yesterday killed by a male lion at the Accra Zoo, Achimota forest, after he sneaked and jumped into the den of the lions at about 1230 hours.

The lion attacked his throat and killed him, officials of the Forestry Commission said.

Mr Benito Owusu Bio, Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, responsible for Forestry, who visited the scene, confirmed the incident and said the lions were well protected.

He called on the public to disregard rumours that the lions had come out of their cage.

The Minister also said the lions and cubs did not eat up the deceased.