Police conduct drug raids in Germany, Spain, Netherlands

Police in Germany, Spain and the Netherlands conducted a series of co-ordinated raids targeting a drugs gang early on Monday.

Prosecutors in western Germany say simultaneous raids were carried out on 13 properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and one in Lower Saxony. Three people were arrested and 100,000 euros (116,360 dollars) in cash was seized.

In Spain, six properties were searched. Police say they found 1,200 marijuana plants and arrested three people. One property was searched in the Netherlands.

The police and public prosecutors’ office say that the investigation is continuing, and declined to give any further details.