Police Convict Robbery Gang Linked to Dome and ACP Junction Attacks

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has arrested and convicted a five-member robbery gang responsible for two violent attacks at Dome and ACP Junction in Accra.

The convictions follow swift investigations into incidents that occurred in February and May 2025, underscoring heightened efforts to combat violent crime in the capital.

In the first incident on May 11, 2025, two armed suspects—Isaac Agbezudor, 20, and Justice Akwasi Sarfo Oppong, 19—robbed staff at Jos Bakery Head Office in Dome. Armed with a locally made pistol, the pair fired shots to intimidate victims, stealing a Tecno Pop 8 phone and personal belongings. Police arrested Agbezudor on May 14 through covert operations, recovering the motorbike and clothing used in the crime. His confession led to Oppong’s arrest on May 22 at a mining site, where he later disclosed the location of the weapon and ammunition in Sonitra, Amasaman.

Both pleaded guilty at the Kwabenya Circuit Court, with Agbezudor sentenced to 10 years and Oppong to 15 years in prison. Further investigations tied Oppong to a February 5, 2025, robbery at ACP Junction, where he and accomplices Bright Alikor, 21; Emmanuel Nii Odartey Lamptey, 23; and Prince Owusu, 19, robbed a woman at knifepoint, stealing an iPhone 11 Pro Max, a Samsung tablet, and GH₵6,000 in cash. The victim sustained injuries during the attack. All three accomplices received 15-year sentences.

Police are pursuing an additional suspect in Koforidua linked to the sale of the stolen iPhone. Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs for the Accra Region, commended the intelligence and operations teams for their efficiency, stating, “These convictions reflect our commitment to ensuring public safety and holding perpetrators accountable.”

The arrests highlight the police’s reliance on community cooperation, with authorities urging citizens to continue reporting credible tips. The cases also underscore persistent challenges in tackling armed robbery in urban centers, prompting calls for enhanced surveillance and preventive measures.