Police Crackdown on Illegal Mining Nets 15 Suspects, 10 Excavators in Western Ghana

Authorities in Ghana’s Western Region have launched a major strike against illegal mining operations, arresting 15 individuals—including seven foreign nationals—and confiscating 10 excavators during a targeted raid in the Evalue Ajomoro-Gwira District.

The operation, led by the Western Regional Police Command, targeted clandestine mining sites in Avelebo and Akango, areas notorious for unauthorized gold extraction linked to environmental degradation.

Local media reports confirm the arrests of eight Ghanaians alongside the seven foreigners, though the nationalities of the non-citizens remain undisclosed. The seized excavators, described by police as critical evidence, will reportedly bolster legal efforts to prosecute those involved in illegal mining, locally known as galamsey. Environmental journalist Erastus Asare Donkor, a prominent advocate against the practice, shared updates on the raid via social media, underscoring its significance in ongoing anti-galamsey campaigns.

Illegal miners operating in the region have long drawn criticism for ravaging forests and contaminating the Ankobra River, a vital waterway now choked with pollutants from unregulated mining activities. The raid highlights mounting pressure on authorities to curb the crisis, which has persisted despite sporadic crackdowns and government pledges to restore degraded lands.

While the arrests signal progress, the operation also reignites debates about foreign involvement in Ghana’s illegal mining sector. Critics argue that lax enforcement and corruption have allowed the trade to thrive, with foreign operators often accused of financing destructive ventures. The government’s recent revival of Operation Halt II, a military-led initiative to dismantle illegal mines, suggests a renewed urgency to address the issue—though skeptics question whether arrests alone can stem the tide of environmental harm.

For now, the seized equipment and detainees serve as a stark reminder of the challenges facing Ghana’s fight to reclaim its natural resources. As legal proceedings unfold, communities along the Ankobra await tangible action to reverse years of ecological damage.