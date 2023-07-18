Police denies engaging services of landguards

The Ghana Police Service has denied asking for the services of landguards to reclaim or protect its lands.

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, at a Parliamentary Committee meeting on July 10, 2023, alleged that the Ghana Police Service obtained the services of land guards, an organised criminal group, to reclaim and protect its lands.

A statement issued and signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi Director of Public Affairs of the Service, said the allegation was “false and unfounded and should be treated with the contempt it deserves.”

It said the Service had in recent times intensified its anti-landguard operations in communities affected by the activities of landguards.

The renewed effort, according to the statement, “will not stop until perpetrators of such illegal activities are brought to justice.”

It assured the public that the Police Service and other security agencies remained committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring public safety and security and “would continue to count on the support of the good people of Ghana in this regard.