Police Deny Claims of Voting at NPP Office, Confirm Arrest of EC Official for Electoral Offences

The Ghana Police Service has responded to media reports alleging that a group of National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters stormed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) office in Abeka, Okaikwei Central Constituency, suspecting that voting was taking place there.

The police have clarified that their investigations revealed that the location in question is not a polling station and no voting activities were taking place at the office.

“We urge the public to disregard these claims and to partner with the Police as we work to avoid misinformation and disinformation during this critical period and beyond,” a statement from the police said.

𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐄𝐂 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐀𝐓 𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐎 𝐒𝐎𝐔𝐓𝐇 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐓𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐘 𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐎 𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐓 𝐑𝐄𝐆𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐋 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐒 pic.twitter.com/TpybWYJEUw — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) December 7, 2024

In another development, the police also announced the arrest of an Electoral Commission (EC) official, Dery Joseph, at the Ampesika-Bayere polling station in the Kintampo South Constituency, Bono East Region. Joseph is under investigation for issuing approximately 15 ballot papers that omitted the name and image of the first presidential candidate. The police are continuing their investigations into this electoral offence.

Voting across the country commenced at 7 AM, and polling stations are set to close at 5 PM.

Earlier, in his address to the nation on December 6, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to vote peacefully and with dignity. He emphasized the importance of cooperation with the Electoral Commission (EC) and security agencies to ensure a smooth, incident-free election. “Ghana is known to be the beacon of democracy on the African continent, and we should be justly proud of this and do everything we can to protect it,” he stated.

As the election continues, the police have reinforced their commitment to maintaining order and addressing any irregularities to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process.