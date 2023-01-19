Police describes allegations made in an audio regarding conduct of some officers as “false”

The Police have described allegations made in an audio tape regarding the conduct of some officers as “false” and a “total fabrication” by the suspect.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director, Public Affairs, said the suspect, Patrick Asiedu, who was arrested on Wednesday, was an Uber driver and not a Doctor.

In the audio tape widely in circulation, the man who had introduced himself as Dr Patrick Asiedu claimed that he had been stopped by some Police officers who allegedly planted substances suspected to be narcotics in his car and attempted to extort money from him.

The statement said the supposed military intervention and the alleged fight between the Police officers and the Military described in such dramatic detail in the audio tape were all false and a figment of the suspect’s imagination.

It said the vivid descriptions of having been taken to the Accra Central and East Legon Police Stations as well as the Narcotics Control Commission were equally false.

“The claims of fingerprints being taken are also untrue,” the statement said.

It said Patrick Asiedu, however, alleged that he had once witnessed a similar incident to what he described in the audio tape, happened to one of his passengers.

The statement said meanwhile, in another audio tape that had come to the attention of the Police, the suspect alleged to have met with Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector-General of Police.

It said that claim was also false and should be disregarded.

The statement said investigations were still ongoing and the suspect who was currently in Police custody would be brought to face justice.