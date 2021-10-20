Police detain two over bullion van attack at Kawerekwaanano

The Tarkwa Police Command, has arrested and detained two persons in connection with a robbery attack that happened at the premises of Ransbert supermarket at Kawerekwaanano in the Tarkwa-Nusaem Municipality of the Western Region.

The suspects, Charles Enning, a driver and Dorcas Akosua Amankwah, a teller, are both workers of Mon-Tran Limited, a cash collection firm and are assisting the police in their investigations.

This was contained in a press release issued by the Western Regional Police Command and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

On Monday October 18, 2021, Charles and Dorcas made a formal complaint to the Ghana Police Service in Tarkwa that same day around 1001 hours, they went to Ransbert supermarket to collect the sales made at the weekend so they could deposit same at the bank.

The suspects who usually requested for police escort this time failed to pick a police officer who was detailed to provide them security.

When Dorcas went for the cash sum of GHC107,271.70 and Charles was assisting her put the cash into the bullion van, one of the robbers who was earlier seen hovering around in a face mask pounced on them and ordered them to surrender the money.

The robber then fired to deflate the front tyre and broke the wind screen of the vehicle and bolted with the money on a waiting motorbike.

The police had information on the incident around 1005 hours and quickly dispatched some police officers and men to the scene.

The Ghana Police Service has appealed to the general public to assist them with any information to help apprehend and prosecute the culprits.