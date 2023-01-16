Police Detains Man For Killing His Wife

The police have detained Michael Abeiku, 30, who was on their list of wanted people after allegedly killing his wife, 27, last Thursday.

The commercial driver who murdered his wife after accusing her of adultery in Oyoko, a neighborhood of Koforidua in the New Juaben North Municipality, fled the scene before the police could arrive.

Citi News sources claim that on Sunday, a team made up of members of the Police CID and civilians apprehended him at his hiding place in Gomoa Fete in the Central Region and took him to the Gomoa Ajumako Police station.

He was brought to the crime scene in Oyoko by members of the deceased’s family and nearby residents for physical identification, and is now at the Eastern Regional Police Command.

This week’s court appearance is anticipated for Abeiku Michael, who is now being held at Koforidua Galloway.