Police Director of Counselling Unit enstooled Queenmother

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr Phyllis Osei, Director of the Counselling Unit of the Ghana Police Service has been installed queenmother of Amonu Kuma Ekroful in the Anomabo Traditional Area, under the stool name, Nana Ama Kwentsiwa I.

She was enstooled together with Nana Sekyi VI, who succeeded the late Nana Sekyi V, former chief of Amonu Kuma Ekroful whose burial service takes off on Friday, October 27,2023.

At a colourful ceremony at Kuma Ekroful, Ebusuapanyin Yaw Kumi of Asona Number One Royal Family performed sacred traditional rites to seal the position of the two as Chief and Queenmother of the town and for their recognition.

He appealed to the residents to support and collaborate with the newly installed chief and queen to help drive development in the community.

In her acceptance speech, Nana Kwentsiwa expressed gratitude to the people and pledged to promote quality education among the vulnerable in the society.

She reminded them that without their support, the achievement of their vision would be difficult, hence called on them to bury their differences and forge ahead in unity.

Nana Kwentsiwa cautioned men who defile young girls resulting in the increasing rate of teenage pregnancies in the area that a volunteer group to arrest perpetrators had been formed in the community and anyone caught would be severely dealt with.

She advised parents to take up their responsibility and cater for their children for them to achieve the highest level of education.

For his part, Nana Sekyi called on investors to establish businesses in the community which had vast land available for investment and development.

He also urged residents outside the country to come home and support developmental projects to be initiated by the community.

Nana Kwentsiwa, known in private life as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr Phyllis Osei was Born on March 30, 1974, in Accra, is married to Mr Kwadwo Osei, an IT consultant formally of the SSNIT and they have four children.

With more than 18 years’ experience as a law enforcement professional of which 16 years is on investigation of crimes particularly in areas of gender, child protection, human rights, health and safety of police personnel, Nana Kwentsiwa had served as the UN police officer in Darfur as well as the United Nations Mission in Somalia.

She served as the unit commander of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) at the Ministries Police Station and the deputy national coordinator of DOVVSU, headquarters.

Also, Nana Sekyi, the newly enstooled Odzikro was born on April 17, 1966, at Amonu Kuma Ekroful and had built a reputation for his commitment to precision, safety and excellence in mining surveying.

The ceremony was graced by well-known personalities from the Ghana Police and Immigration Services, members of mining companies, queenmothers, and Paramount Chiefs from reputable traditional areas.