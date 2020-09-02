The Counter-Narcotic Police in crackdown on drug smugglers captured two persons and found 14 kg drug including 8 kg heroin from their possessions in Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz province on Wednesday, provincial police spokesman Hejratullah Akbari said.

Both the arrested men were attempting to take the contraband out of the provincial capital Kunduz city but captured during a search operation, the official said, adding investigation is underway to locate the ring supporting drug traffickers in the province.

A day earlier on Tuesday, two more drug smugglers along with 4 kg heroin were arrested by police in Ali Abad district, Kunduz province, police said.