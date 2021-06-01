The Akyem Begoro incident is a clear indication that the nation has failed in her efforts to protect lives and properties. Maybe, there wasn’t any casualty so we must applaud the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) at Akyem Begoro in the Eastern Region for a good work done. Come to think of it. Can the GNFS personnel who arrived at the scene in the cab be given honorary awards for the show of professionalism and bravery? Situational irony, I call it.

Misplaced priority has become a canker over the years. Current and previous governments often take delight in projects that wouldn’t benefit the ordinary Ghanaian in the short and long terms. Imagine building a Cathedral when the GNFS lack accoutrements and flyover at Kwame Nkrumah Circle when there’s graduate unemployment. Cathedral and Flyover are good but do they have a direct bearing on the development of the populace?

I was taken aback at the turn of events at Akyem Begoro. It was absolutely unprecedented in the history of this country to see personnel of the GNFS douse fire with the usual fire extinguishers. What were they thinking about?

Watching the footage on the incident on campus, I realised that our leaders are contributing factors to Ghana’s woes. I stand to be corrected though. How on earth should there be a field day for people to practise this negligent? For how long has their fire tender been faulty? Who ensures that it goes through a periodic servicing?

I for one, believe that some Ghanaian leaders lack an essential ingredient crucial for development and leadership. Thus a mechanism to check wrongdoings and negligence to duty especially on the part of some government employees. Today, every graduate wants to be employed at the DVLA, TOR, GRA, Passport Office, Security Agencies among others. Their agenda isn’t backed by service to Mother Ghana but it is as a result of their inordinate desire to amass wealth within the shortest possible time. How then, won’t there be Unemployed Graduates Association (EGA)?

Do you blame them? Every child is said to be born innocent but as usual, the society teaches hate. When the youths see how some politicians engage in malfeasance, they’re tempted to pay Ghana back in her own coin when they get the opportunity to serve at the aforementioned places considering the number of years they remained jobless. In Ghana, some graduate Universities creditably yet become dependent on their parents. Others, get the opportunity to work with Top-notch companies and within maximum two years, put up buildings, get married and ride in the best of vehicles. The usual comparison from parents become the order of the day.

What am I saying? Everyone has a role to play in safeguarding the life of Ghana. The politicians cannot do it alone. Besides, there are good and bad ones. I condemn insults on our leaders. However, there should be a strategic plan to see Ghana succeed. No government must play smart on the populace. In signing the Memorandum of Understanding between government and the populace in this regard, swearing by schnapps and local eggs is crucial. This will ensure that money is channelled into right ventures. Corruption will be reduced and issues such a child dying at Battor Catholic Hospital because of lack of bed and the Akyem Begoro Fire issue that has rendered a family of four homeless among other pertaining national issues will be a thing of the past.

I humbly entreat the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), benevolent organisations, cooperate Ghana and philanthropists to donate food items, tents, mattresses and cash to the Akyem Begoro fire victims in this time of their distress. This will go a long way to assuage their sufferings.

Author, Stephen Bernard Donkor

Email: [email protected]