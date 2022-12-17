Police ensure strict compliance to “no accreditation, no entry policy” at NDC Congress

Many people have been left stranded at the Accra Sports Stadium’s entrance as the Police enforce a “no accreditation, no entry” policy for the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) National Delegates Congress.

The policy is being enforced for party men and women, media personnel, well wishers and even the strayed as several police personnel have been deployed at various points of the Accra Sports Stadium to maintain law and order at the venue.

Barricades have been mounted on the roads from Ministries towards Osu in front and behind the Stadium to regulate vehicular movements.

Rigid security checks are being carried out, including the use of metal detectors before one is allowed entry.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service and Ghana Ambulance Service have been stationed at the election grounds to assist with emergencies.

A total of 10,936 delegates from 276 Constituencies have converged at the Accra Sports Stadium today to participate in the elections.

The 10th National Delegates Congress which will be addressed by Former President John Dramani Mahama and other leading members of the Party is on the theme, “Rallying for victory 2024; Ghana’s hope.”