Police exhumes dead body of missing man in Wa

The special purpose police intelligence and investigation teams working with community members of Wa Sunday, September 18, 2022, discovered a body in a shallow grave at Bamahu, a suburb of Wa.

A news brief from the Police said the body was later identified by family members of the deceased as Seidu Baga who was reported missing on Friday, September 16, 2022.

It said the body was subsequently exhumed and conveyed to the Regional Hospital, Wa, for autopsy and investigation.

The brief said the Police was providing clinical psychologists to offer psycho-social support to the family.

It said the Police continued to maintain law, order and security in the Wa Municipality and surrounding communities and assured the residents that the special intelligence and investigation teams would continue to work around the clock with assistance from the affected communities to bring the perpetrators to face justice.

It said operations and combat teams had also saturated the area to ensure the safety and security of all.