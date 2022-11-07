Police grab Nigerian trader for attempted robbery

A 28-year-old Nigerian who attempted to rob a woman of GHC12,000 she withdrew from a bank at the African Union Village, Accra, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Godfrey Caleb Chukwuebuka Nnwaiu, charged with attempt to commit crime to wit robbery, pleaded not guilty.

Mr. Jerry Avenorgbo, who represented the accused, prayed the court to admit his client to bail because the matter, as presented by the prosecution, was not what took place.

Defence Counsel said the accused was not going to interfere with police investigations and he had people who would stand surety for him when granted bail.

Counsel disagreed with the prosecution’s assertion that the accused would commit further offences when granted bail.

“You are not Jesus to see the future and you cannot therefore say that the accused was going to commit further crimes when granted bail, kindly do away with that illusion, this is not part of the law.”

Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Isaac Anquandah who held brief for Inspector Princess Tetteh Boafo said the accused was a flight risk and could commit more offences when granted bail.

The court presided over by Mrs Susana Eduful, admitted accused to bail in the sum of GHC50,000 with three sureties, two of whom are to be direct relatives earning not less than GHS2,500 a month.

Prosecution was ordered by the Court to file disclosures for Case Management Conference.

The matter has been adjourned to December 14.

The prosecution case was that the complainant (name withheld) is a private cook at Au Village, Cantonment in Accra. The accused is a trader residing at Kasoa.

On October 26, this year, the Police received intelligence to the effect that a suspected robber had been arrested by some bystanders after he attempted to rob the complainant of cash in the sum of GHC12,000 and attempted to bolt with the booty.

Prosecution said the Police motorbike patrol team were dispatched to the scene and apprehended the accused person.

The prosecutor said investigations revealed that the complainant had arrived in a taxi from Ecobank, Airport branch and she was crossing the road to her workplace at the AU Village after purchasing vegetables.

The prosecution said a motorbike with registration number M-20-GR-2940 with the accused as a pillion rider crossed the complainant and demanded that she handed over a polythene bag containing money to him.

The prosecutor said the complainant refused the demand from the complainant and a struggle ensued, which led to the complainant throwing the money into the middle of the road.

The accused jumped off the motorbike and rushed to pick up the money and attempted to bolt.

Luck, however, eluded the accused when some witnesses in the case, seized him and handed him over to the Police. The motor rider however escaped.