Police Hunt Carjacking Ringleader Converting Stolen Cars to Coal Pots

Eastern Region police have launched a manhunt for Solomon Siaw Tetteh, the alleged leader of a car theft syndicate operating in the Krobo area.

Investigators say the group dismantles stolen vehicles at a Nuaso hideout, repurposing car bodies into coal pots while selling other components on the black market.

The syndicate’s operations came to light after they stole a GPS-equipped Hyundai H100 van from Nkurakan. “We tracked the vehicle directly to their location,” said Chief Inspector Owusu Bempah of the Odumase Police. A coordinated raid resulted in three arrests, but Tetteh escaped minutes before officers arrived.

Police describe a pattern where thieves follow vehicle owners home before stealing their cars. During the raid, authorities discovered partially dismantled vehicles and evidence of the unusual coal pot production. Investigators believe the group has been operating for several months across the Eastern Region.

The Eastern Regional Police Command has increased patrols and checkpoints throughout the Krobo enclave. Authorities urge residents to report suspicious activity, particularly near the Nuaso area where the hideout was located.