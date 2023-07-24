Police hunts notorious Kumasi Amakom criminal for Stealing GH¢57k

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service is currently pursuing Abdul Munaf Lawal, a 30-year-old Muslim man from Amakom near the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, who is known for his criminal activities.

He is wanted for allegedly stealing an astonishing GH¢ 57,000.00 from the ATM Visa Card of a kidney disease patient, Master Benjamin Frimpong, residing in Santa Maria, Accra.

The investigation conducted with the Prudential Bank Ghana branch in Accra, where Master Benjamin Frimpong holds an account, confirmed the withdrawal of GH¢ 57,000.00 from his account using the stolen ATM Visa Card.

Abdul Munaf Lawal, known by his Ghana National ID NO: GHA-71645639-3 and Passport NO: G391620, disappeared after swindling the victim of the said amount, leaving both Master Benjamin Frimpong and his father, Mr. Tano Frimpong, in distress.

Mr. Benjamin Frimpong had recently undergone a successful kidney surgical replacement operation in Kolkata, India before Abdul Munaf Lawal duped him upon returning to Ghana.

The victim’s father, Mr. Frimpong Tano, lodged an official complaint with the Asokwa District Police Command of the Ashanti Region and Sowutuom District Police Command in Accra on Sunday, July 1, 2013, reporting the incident and seeking assistance from the authorities.

The police investigators from the Asokwa District Police Command and Sowutuom District Police Command confirmed that a criminal complaint had been filed against Abdul Munaf Lawal and stated that they are actively searching for him as he is currently evading arrest.

Mr. Frimpong, while recounting the incident in an interview, revealed that they met Abdul Munaf Lawal during their trip to Kolkata, India, where Benjamin Frimpong underwent the kidney surgical replacement operation. He mentioned that the Ghanaian Muslim young man had also traveled to Kolkata to donate his kidney for transplantation.

As of now, the police continue their efforts to apprehend Abdul Munaf Lawal and bring him to justice for his alleged crimes.