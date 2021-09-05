Police impound 22 vehicles at Kasoa tollbooth

The Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), have impounded 22 vehicles for violating various road traffic offences along the Weija-Kasoa stretch of the N1 highway.

The special exercise code named “war” Against Road Traffic Indiscipline was led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Nyarko Aboagye, Director-General, MTTD between 1500 hours and 1830 hours.

A news brief from the Police said the Police MTTD collaborated with the National Road Safety Authority to carry out the operation.

It said drivers of the impounded vehicles were arrested and processed for courts in the Greater Accra Region.

Meanwhile, their vehicles were impounded at the Weija Divisional MTTD.

The brief said some of the offences the arrested motorists committed included; dangerous driving, driving on the shoulders and verges, driving in the opposite direction and facing on-coming vehicles among others.

It said the war against indiscipline was aimed at deterring motorists who flouted road traffic laws that contributed to preventable road crashes and needless loss of lives and damage to property, rush-hour congestions on major roads within Accra, Kasoa and adjoining communities.

The brief advised the motoring public to abide by road traffic regulations at all times to enhance road safety and prevent accidents which sometimes led to the loss of lives and property.