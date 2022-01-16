Police in Berekum kill suspect for stabbing an officer to death

The Police shot and killed a suspect who stabbed a police officer to death at Nyamebekyere, a suburb of Berekum in the Bono Region.

Yaw Peprah allegedly attacked and stabbed General Sergeant Bright Annobil severally on the neck and parts of the body with a sharp knife.

Both bodies had since been deposited at the Berekum Holy Family Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

A police situational report made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the sad incident happened on January 15, 2022, around 1730 hours.

The police officer had earlier gone to arrest and brought the suspect to the police station for threatening to harm one Yam Amankona, a complainant.

On reaching the premises of the police station, the suspect, armed with a knife hidden in his pocket, attacked and stabbed the officer and escaped.

The police officer was rushed to the Holy Family Hospital but died shortly after admission.

Subsequently, the police in Berekum launched a manhunt and found the suspect at his hideout at Komfuokrom, a suburb of Berekum, it said, adding the suspect attempted to stab the officers with the knife.

“The suspect was shot after several attempts to disarm him failed, and he was also pronounced dead on arrival by medical officers at the Holy Family hospital,” the report indicated.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Bono Regional Police Public Relations Officer, told the GNA the command had since informed and provided the bereaved family a psychologist and a police liaison officer.