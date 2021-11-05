Police intercept ammunitions on bus in Hohoe

The Hohoe District Police have intercepted two cartons of AAA and BBB cartridges on board a Yutong bus travelling to Kpassa in the Oti Region.

The Police, acting on intelligence, dispatched a team to search all vehicles entering the district from Accra.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, (DSP), Mrs Effia Tengey, Volta Regional Police Public Relations Officer, told the Ghana News Agency that at about 1545 hours on November 3, the team stopped a red Yutong bus with registration No. GT 5919-16, travelling from Accra to Kpassa.

She said a search was conducted on the bus and two cartons, containing AAA and BBB cartridges respectively, were found concealed in the side compartment of the bus.

The DSP said all twenty-nine passengers on board the vehicle denied ownership of the cartridges.

She indicated the driver in charge of the bus, one Robert Ofosu Nyanor, 50 years and his conductor Godwin Aniwo, 32 years, were immediately placed under arrest for further interrogation.

The bus was impounded.

Suspects Nyanor and Aniwo were later released on Police Enquiry bail as the investigation continues.