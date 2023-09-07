Police Interdict Three Senior Officers Over Leaked IGP Tape

The Ghana Police Service has taken disciplinary action against three senior officers in connection with their involvement in a controversial audio recording currently under scrutiny by the parliamentary committee.

These officers, specifically Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr. George Alex Mensah, Superintendent Mr. Emmanuel Eric Gyebi, and Superintendent Mr. George Lysander Asare, have been placed on interdiction while additional disciplinary procedures are initiated in accordance with Police Service protocols.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Alex Mensah and Superintendent Asare, both of whom have already testified before the Parliamentary Committee, assert that the tape under examination by the committee has allegedly been “manipulated, edited, and pieced together.” Both officers have individually urged the committee to obtain the original tape from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare.

In related news, the trio of senior police officers have become embroiled in a leaked audio recording, which was brought to public attention by former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Daniel Bugri Naabu. Mr. Naabu, a key witness before the Ad-Hoc Parliamentary Committee tasked with investigating an alleged conspiracy against Ghana’s IGP, has confirmed the authenticity of the contentious audio recording.

This recording purportedly captures discussions about a plan to replace IGP Akuffo Dampare before the 2024 elections.

The leaked audio, which allegedly features a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing the scheme, prompted the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, to establish the Committee for further investigation.