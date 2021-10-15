Police introduce shuttle services for personnel

The Ghana Police Service has introduced shuttle services for its personnel to facilitate movement to and from their places of residence to various duty points.

A brief from the Police said the programme, which had been implemented in 15 out of the 18 Police Operational Regions, was intended to ease the burden of commute on officers as well as to ensure that personnel, who carried weapons for duty, did so under safe conditions.

It said the Police Administration had, therefore, deployed buses on designated routes with pick-up and drop off points to ensure the safe and easy transportation of personnel, especially during the rush hour when movement along the roads was usually a struggle.

The brief said the Administration acknowledged that some members of the general public had expressed concern about the practice of police personnel boarding commercial vehicles with weapons and the possible danger posed to other occupants of these vehicles.

It said the spectacle of uniformed officers struggling to get on board vehicles during the rush hour was not good for morale in the service and did not inspire public confidence in the police.

The brief said the Administration was certain the shuttle service would reduce these concerns and ensure that both police officers and the commuting public went about their duties in safety and dignity.

“It is also expected to give some respite to officers and further boost their morale for enhanced performance,” it added.