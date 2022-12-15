Police introduces strategy to check insecure loading of vehicles

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) says it has rolled out an initiative to check the insecure loading of vehicles across the country.

The initiative, dubbed “Operation PAILES” (Police Anti-Insecure Loading Enforcement Strategy), forms part of their overall strategy to prevent accidents, especially during the festive season and beyond.

It is aimed at ensuring that cargo carting trucks do not take goods beyond their legally permitted limits, a practice that has become one of the major causes of accidents in the country.

A news brief from the Police said following a piloting of the strategy in the Eastern Region over the past three months, leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of over 50 insecurely loaded trucks, the strategy was being rolled out across the country.

It said as part of the implementation of the strategy, the Police were engaging relevant stakeholders such as the Cargo Association, Charcoal and Timber Drivers Unions across the country to educate and cautioned them on the dangers associated with insecure loading and the need to adhere to the required legal loading limits.

The brief urged the public to support the Police in their efforts to ensure strict compliance with PAILES to make roads safe and secure during the Christmas season and beyond.