Police investigate alleged misconduct of personnel at Begoro

The Police Administration has directed the Eastern Regional Police Command to investigate alleged gross misconduct involving some personnel of the Begoro District Police Command.

“The Police Administration has intercepted an audiotape involving some personnel of the Begoro District Police Command of alleged gross misconduct and has since directed the Eastern Regional Police Command to investigate the matter and report.”

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director-General, Public Affairs, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, assured the public that any person found culpable would be sanctioned accordingly.