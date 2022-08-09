Police investigate attack on Kofi Adomah

The police have commenced investigations into alleged attacks by some unknown persons on Stephen Kofi Adomah, Director of News at Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN), on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Old Ashongman Village in Accra.

A news brief from the police said investigations into the alleged incident commenced immediately after the matter came to its attention.

Kofi Adomah was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants, whilst returning to Accra from Kuntunse.

The attackers, said to be riding a motorbike, injured him with sharp objects and tried to set him ablaze.

The Broadcast Journalist is currently on admission at the hospital.