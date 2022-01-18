Police investigate death of two young men at Kotwi

The Ashanti Regional Police Command is investigating the circumstances under which two young men perished under bizarre circumstances at Kotwi in the Atwima-Kwanwoma District, on Sunday, January 16, this year.

The bodies of the deceased, Nana Boakye, and one Sheriff, were said to have been retrieved at different locations at the said community having sustained deep wounds in a melee that broke out between them.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, in-charge of the Regional Police Public Affairs Unit, briefing the media in Kumasi, said the police on Sunday evening were alerted that one of the deceased persons, Nana Boakye, had been stabbed resulting in his instant death.

“When some personnel were detailed to the crime scene at Kotwi his lifeless body was discovered, while that of the assailant, Sheriff, was also retrieved at Brofoyedu Junction,” ASP Ahianyo stated.

Sheriff, who is alleged to have stabbed Nana Boakye in the chest in the course of the fracas purportedly took to his heels, but was chased by some youth in the area and lynched.

According to the police, both bodies had been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.